Ronald Harold Selke
Seminole - 85, summer resident of Powell, TN, passed away on June 24, 2019. He was born in Wayne County, Detroit, MI on November 23, 1933. Ron served in the US Navy from 1952 to 1960. He retired from the Detroit Police Department as a Lieutenant in 1982 and moved to Florida. Ron volunteered with the US Coast Guard in St. Petersburg for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Mildred Selke. He is survived by his loving wife Judith, whom he married on December 19, 2006; his sons Dennis Selke (Marlene), Alan Selke (Rena), James Selke (Beth) and Adam Butera (Julia); grandchildren Alexandra, Jack, Justin Selke and Aria Butera. Ron spent his life serving family, home and country.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 28, 2019