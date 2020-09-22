Ronald Herman Korkow Jr.
Knoxville - Ronald H Korkow Jr, 48 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 19th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Ronald and Virginia Korkow; Grand Parents Joseph and Aleene Meredith; Great Grand Parents Fred and Lillian Johnson. Ronnie had a profound, unprecedented passion for music, the "in the moment" enjoyment of family and friends, all the while contributing to one of his finest talents, preparing some of the best meals one could taste. Ronnie always had an amusing joke to tell and a genuinely kind word ending in a warm hug for all that knew him. Ronnie is survived by his loving sisters Kelley Korkow-Tirado, Carolyn Korkow-Rutledge and husband Keith, Deborah Burke and husband Mark. His friend and companion Gerene Jones and their loving dog Lilly. Nieces and nephews Heather and Kristin Rutledge; Andrew, Alexis and Alexander Tirado; Laura Cody and Logan Burke. Great nieces Marley Norman, Aaleigha Miller, Nora and Demi Cody. Uncles and wives Joseph and Renee Meredith, Gene and Susan Meredith, and cousins. Many Aunts, Uncles and cousins in Oregon. His numerous friends that were his family. He will be forever remembered for his easy spirit and his love for the Tennessee Volunteers. We love you Ronnie. Rest peacefully. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City, with a memorial service to follow at 8:00 pm. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com