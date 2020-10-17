Ronald James Pierpont



Sevierville - On October 4, 2020, Ronald James Pierpont, 68, passed away peacefully at his residence in Sevierville, TN, with his loved ones by his side. His passing comes after a year-long battle with stage IV stomach cancer.



Ron was born on April 28, 1952, in Milford, CT to Ethel Barre Heizman and Russell James Pierpont. He was raised in Hampton Bays, Long Island, NY, where he spent his youth on the water surfing. He attended Hampton Bays High School and continued his education at Salem College in West Virginia where he received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1977. While in college, he became a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. It was also during that time that Ron met his future spouse, DeAnn Nelson Pierpont. Together they moved to Knoxville, TN and were married on May 8, 1983, at Eusebia Presbyterian Church in Seymour, TN. The couple resided in the area on their family farm for over thirty years.



A passionate entrepreneur, Ron was known to many in the area as the owner and operator of Ron's Open Flame Shop, located in Wears Valley. For over 25 years, Ron served countless customers and local businesses with integrity, commitment to excellence, and - more than anything - a generous heart.



In his personal life, Ron was a loving father to his two daughters and an active member of the community and was an elder and devoted choir member at Eusebia. He loved music, woodcarving, painting, working on his family's farm and afternoon swims.



He is survived by his former spouse of 36 years and the mother of his children, DeAnn Nelson Pierpont of Seymour, TN, his daughters Laura and Hayley Pierpont, his partner Gaye Henley, his mother Ethel Barre Heizman, his four siblings, and their children.









