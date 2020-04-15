Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Jolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Jolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Jolly Obituary
Ronald Jolly

Knoxville - Ronald McArthur Jolly, age 78, of Knoxville, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 14th. He is preceded in death by his wife Alice Faye Jolly; father William T Jolly; mother Mae Jolly; sister Mary; and brothers Bud, Jim, and Ben. He is survived by son Dwayne Jolly (wife Brenda), daughter Kristie Gun (husband Boris) and two loving grandsons, Michael and Jason, in addition to many other cousins, nieces and nephews. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. There will be a call-at-convenience at Berry's Funeral Home South, Friday April 17th from 10am to 4pm. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in honor of Ronald to The Gary Sinese Foundation or The . Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -