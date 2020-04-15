|
|
Ronald Jolly
Knoxville - Ronald McArthur Jolly, age 78, of Knoxville, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 14th. He is preceded in death by his wife Alice Faye Jolly; father William T Jolly; mother Mae Jolly; sister Mary; and brothers Bud, Jim, and Ben. He is survived by son Dwayne Jolly (wife Brenda), daughter Kristie Gun (husband Boris) and two loving grandsons, Michael and Jason, in addition to many other cousins, nieces and nephews. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. There will be a call-at-convenience at Berry's Funeral Home South, Friday April 17th from 10am to 4pm. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in honor of Ronald to The Gary Sinese Foundation or The . Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020