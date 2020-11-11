1/
Ronald Joseph "Joe" Leatherwood
Ronald Joseph "Joe" Leatherwood

Knoxville - Ronald Joseph "Joe" Leatherwood age 77, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center.

Preceded in death by parents, George S. and Eva Worth Leatherwood; sister, Carolyn Leatherwood; baby sister, Delores Leatherwood.

Survivors: cousins, Dick (Kathy) Worth, Sandra Gilliam, Ronnie Worth, Linda Worth and Glenda (Dennis) Roach; best friend, Ed Bradley.

Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Joe's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
