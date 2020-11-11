Ronald Joseph "Joe" Leatherwood
Knoxville - Ronald Joseph "Joe" Leatherwood age 77, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center.
Preceded in death by parents, George S. and Eva Worth Leatherwood; sister, Carolyn Leatherwood; baby sister, Delores Leatherwood.
Survivors: cousins, Dick (Kathy) Worth, Sandra Gilliam, Ronnie Worth, Linda Worth and Glenda (Dennis) Roach; best friend, Ed Bradley.
Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Joe's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
.