Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Church Street UMC Chapel
900 Henley Street
Ronald Kyle Obituary
Ronald Kyle

Knoxville - Ronald Eugene Kyle, age 74, died on September 11, 2019 at West Hills Extended Care, where he had resided in recent months. A native Knoxvillian, he was preceded in death by his parents, William Frank Kyle and Willie Bryan Kyle, and by his devoted wife of 46 years, Gwen Cline Kyle. He is survived by his only son, Christopher Hamilton Kyle of Louisville, KY. Mr. Kyle was a gifted musician and sang in a number of quartets in his youth. After receiving his master's degree from the University of Tennessee, he served as band director of Holston Middle School, Carter High School, and Gibbs High School. Ron was known for his dry wit, his love of music, his gardening skills, and his passion for golf. A longtime member of Holston Hills Country Club, he will be missed by his many friends who spent days with him on the beautiful acreage there. A member of Church Street United Methodist Church, Ron's memorial service will be held at Church Street UMC Chapel, 900 Henley Street, on Friday, Oct. 4 at 4:00 pm. A reception of friends will immediately follow in Room 204. Memorial gifts may be directed to CSUMC, c/o Youth Ministries, P. O. Box 1303, Knoxville TN 37901. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2, 2019
