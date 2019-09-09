|
|
Ronald L. Faulkner (PeaWea)
- - Ronald L. Faulkner (PeaWea), age 69, flew home to God's Celestial Shore to dwell forever on September 5th. He was surrounded by family and friends. Ronald is preceded in death by parents Albert L. and Ruth Mae Cochran Faulkner. Ronald is survived by; sisters, Marie Moore, Shirley Burnette, and Wanda Henry (Calvin); brothers, Albert B. Faulkner (Mary), and Earnest L. Faulkner; sons, Ronald Faulkner (Lisa), Timmy Faulkner (Missy); daughter, Kathleen Brock (Kevin); grandsons, Austin and wife Marina, Chris, Jordan, Hayden, Ronald Jr., and Tyler; granddaughters, Miley, Mykah, and Alexis; Ronald is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Thank you to Heather for being so kind and loving to PeaWea and being there for him when he needed you or just wanted you to be! The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, from 5pm - 7pm in the east chapel of Loudon Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7pm. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve Mr. Faulkners family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 9, 2019