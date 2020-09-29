1/
Ronald Lambert
1939 - 2020
Ronald Lambert

Norris - Ronald Lee Lambert, age 81 of Norris passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Ronald owned and operated Lambert Enterprises in Norris, Tennessee. He was born June 29, 1939 in Sheridan, Indiana to the late Doyle and Navada Lambert. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his wife, Millicent Lambert; sister, Jean Lambert.

He is survived by his son, Dale Lambert & wife Durene of Oak Ridge; daughter, Debra Hall & husband Steve of Knoxville; grandchildren, Michael and Alex Lambert, Brannan Bolling; brother, Neil Lambert; several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services and Ronald will be buried at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
