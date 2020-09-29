Ronald Lambert
Norris - Ronald Lee Lambert, age 81 of Norris passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Ronald owned and operated Lambert Enterprises in Norris, Tennessee. He was born June 29, 1939 in Sheridan, Indiana to the late Doyle and Navada Lambert. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his wife, Millicent Lambert; sister, Jean Lambert.
He is survived by his son, Dale Lambert & wife Durene of Oak Ridge; daughter, Debra Hall & husband Steve of Knoxville; grandchildren, Michael and Alex Lambert, Brannan Bolling; brother, Neil Lambert; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services and Ronald will be buried at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com