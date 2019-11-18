Services
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
(865) 970-2955
Resources
Ronald Mann Obituary
Knoxville - Mann, Ronald G. of Knoxville, age 90, peacefully passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Ron was born to John and Martha Mann in Mount Carmel, PA. He graduated Roxborough High School in 1947 and attended Drexel University where he received a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering. Ron worked for Pierce-Phelps until he retired in 1992. After living in Malvern, PA; he retired to Knoxville to be near family. Ron was a member of Farragut Presbyterian Church serving on the New Member Development and Pastoral Care Committees and participating in the Rockers Group. He married his wife, Jeanette, of 63 years in 1956. She preceded him in death earlier this year. Ron is survived by a daughter, Ronnette Hand of Casper, WY; son, Darrin (Susan) Mann of Knoxville, TN; 5 grandsons, Bryan (Stephanie), Kevin, Kyle, and Sean Mann, Ryan Hand; great grandson, Kingston Mann. Family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Young-Williams Animal Shelter as he dearly loved animals.

Sherwood Chapel 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 (865)970-2955
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
