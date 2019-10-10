Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Burial
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Garden
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Mardis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Mardis


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Mardis Obituary
Ronald Mardis

Clinton - Ronald Mardis, age 73 of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on April 5, 1946 to the late Clarence and Alma Hogue Mardis in Newport, TN. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by: wife, Sue Mardis; son, Kenneth Mardis of Clinton; daughter, Shannon Smith and husband Shawn of Clinton; sisters, Linda Hart of Palm Bay, FL, Sue Martin of Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Chadwick Harley, Sidney Smith, and Evan Smith; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Garden on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2pm. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now