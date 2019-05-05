|
|
Ronald "Sack" McAbee
Knoxville, TN
Ronald (Sack) McAbee age 77, of Knoxville, TN passed peacefully April 28th at his home after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Hershel Deadrick and Anna Ruth McAbee.
Sack is survived by brother, Pete McAbee; daughters, Kimberly Jo McAbee, Sandra McAbee Morton and husband Ron Morton; cousin, Dave Steele; nephew, Reed McAbee; niece, Kelly McAbee Cummings; plus many other loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Sack grew up in the Lonsdale Community and was a Rule High School graduate, class of 1959, and a high school All American in football, baseball, and basketball. Sack always had an entrepreneurial spirit owning and operating The Casual Lounge, The Tiki, Cedar Hills Country Club and worked in Las Vegas Nevada at The Rivera. He loved playing golf, shooting pool or just hanging out with his dog Buddy. Sack never shied away from a good card game or a friendly wager and will be missed by many. The family would like to extend gratitude to all the staff at Avalon Hospice for their loving care and support.
There will be a celebration of life on Wednesday May 8th from 5-7pm at Stevens Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Sack's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019