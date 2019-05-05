Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald McAbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Sack" McAbee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald "Sack" McAbee Obituary
Ronald "Sack" McAbee

Knoxville, TN

Ronald (Sack) McAbee age 77, of Knoxville, TN passed peacefully April 28th at his home after a short battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Hershel Deadrick and Anna Ruth McAbee.

Sack is survived by brother, Pete McAbee; daughters, Kimberly Jo McAbee, Sandra McAbee Morton and husband Ron Morton; cousin, Dave Steele; nephew, Reed McAbee; niece, Kelly McAbee Cummings; plus many other loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Sack grew up in the Lonsdale Community and was a Rule High School graduate, class of 1959, and a high school All American in football, baseball, and basketball. Sack always had an entrepreneurial spirit owning and operating The Casual Lounge, The Tiki, Cedar Hills Country Club and worked in Las Vegas Nevada at The Rivera. He loved playing golf, shooting pool or just hanging out with his dog Buddy. Sack never shied away from a good card game or a friendly wager and will be missed by many. The family would like to extend gratitude to all the staff at Avalon Hospice for their loving care and support.

There will be a celebration of life on Wednesday May 8th from 5-7pm at Stevens Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Sack's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now