|
|
Ronald Nelson Bush
Powell, TN
Ron Bush, age 72 of Powell, passed away March 21, 2019. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, a proud papa, father and loving
husband. Ron was an avid
fisherman, loved traveling, cooking and most of all, spending time with his family. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Norma Jean Bush; sister-in-law, Janice Bush. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Brenda Bush; daughters, Amy and husband John Alley, Melissa Blair; grandson, Mason Blair; brother, Larry (who he nicknamed Frog) (Pat) Bush, numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Special thanks to Private Duty Caregivers: Vanka, Emily, Christy, and Kaitlin; Tennessee Cancer Specialists and Dr. Mitchell Martin. Visitation will be held Sunday at Weaver Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 pm with service to follow at 6:00 pm. Family and friends will meet Monday at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 8:45 am for a 9:00 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX or to (https://donate.lls.org/ltn/donate).
Honorary pallbearers include his Bush and Brantley cousins, the Turner brothers, Mason Blair and John Alley. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019