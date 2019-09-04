|
|
Ronald O. Hill
Knoxville - Ronald O. Hill, age 77, of Halls Crossroads, passed away while surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 1, 2019. A true and faithful servant to God and his fellow man, Ronald spent his life helping others in their times of need. He dutifully served in the United States Army and in the Vietnam War. He devoted 58 years to his career as a funeral director at Mynatt Funeral Home. If kindness had a physical form, it was Ronald. He greeted everyone he met with a loving smile, an honest handshake, and a kind word. He loved people and loved to make them laugh. Ronald was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church. He spent his free time singing, farming, gardening, and listening to his favorite Southern Gospel Quartet music. But his greatest love was for his faith and his family. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Opal Hill, and his granddaughter, Emma Jane Walker. Survivors include wife of 42 years, Judy Jones Walker Hill; children Angela Hill Ferguson (Randy), Jenny Walker Weldon (Michael), and Mark Walker (Jill); grandchildren Evan Walker, Grey and Georgia Weldon, Lane and Caroline Ferguson; brother Berney Hill (Susan); sister-in-law Joy Zimmerman; brothers-in-law George Jones, Jr. (Faye), and Jerry Jones (Janice); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 5 at Salem Baptist Church at 7:30. Reverend John Holland and Reverend Allen James will officiate with music by special friend, Jimbo Duncan. Family and friends will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel, and proceed to Hill Cemetery for the graveside service. Pallbearers include Berney and Chris Hill, Mark and Evan Walker, Randy Ferguson, Michael Weldon, Carl Tindell, and Buddy Coomer. Honorary pallbearers will be his Mynatt Funeral Home family. Family will receive friends from 5-7:30 on Thursday, September 5 at Salem Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ronald's memory to Myasthenia Gravis research at myasthenia.org or to the at dementiasociety.org. Announcement by Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019