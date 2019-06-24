|
Ronald Philip Howell
Jefferson City, TN - Ronald Philip Howell, 65, entered this world on Sunday, September 20, 1953, in Middlesboro. KY, and passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Morristown, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ellen Ruth Howell. Ronald graduated from Jefferson High School with honors in 1971. He attended Carson Newman College for a year and moved onto Middle Tennessee State University where he graduated with his Bachelor's degree. He received his Master's Degree in Communications from Auburn University in Alabama. Ronald taught at Roane State Community College before moving to Peoria, Illinois to teach at Illinois Central College. He taught there for over thirty years. Ronald retired from ICC in 2015. He was a member of Martha Davis Baptist Church where he formerly served as Sunday School Superintendent, treasurer, and teacher. He also sang in the Youth Choir. Ronald leaves to cherish his memories: sister, Debra Howell of Jefferson City; uncle, Cornelius Bryant of San Antonio, TX; aunts, Sally Collins of Cincinnati, OH, Rudene Mitchell of Fayetteville, NC, and Corrine Hicks of Chicago, IL; several cousins in Knoxville, TN and Middlesboro, KY, and friends. Graveside Service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Nathaniel Wilson, Jr.presiding. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 24, 2019