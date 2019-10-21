|
|
Ronald R. Patterson
Lenoir City - Ronald R. Patterson, 78, of Lenoir City, TN formerly of McMinn County passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents, Henry Patterson and Ida Lee Patterson Martin.
He was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church; attended Central United Methodist Church, Lenoir City. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and a member of the Manila Lodge of Englewood.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Patterson; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Tammie Patterson of Scotts Hill, TN, David and Gayla Patterson of Lenoir City, TN; grandchildren, Emma, Todd and Ian Patterson.
Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Calhoun United Methodist Church with Rev. Corey Miller, Rev. Audrey Madigan and Rev. Scott Layer officiating. Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 Tuesday prior to the service.
Family and friends will assemble at Green Hill Cemetery Wednesday, October 23rd for the 11:00 a.m. committal service.
Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at
www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019