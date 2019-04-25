|
|
Ronald "Santa" Rayho
Seymour, TN
Ronald "Santa" Rayho, age 82 of Seymour, TN, went to meet his Lord & Savior peacefully on 4-22-19. Family is so thankful for the wonderful time spent on that day prior to his
heavenly departure. Ronald was best known for his role as Santa throughout many communities in Knoxville. Ronald spent 35 years in the trucking industry and another 13 years at the Knoxville Zoo. He is preceded in death by his wife Frances (Nan), son Joseph and daughter-in-law MaryAnn. Ronald is survived by his sons Kirk, Ron Jr. (Patti), Ken (Brandy) and daughters Dee (Kim) and Melanie (Buddy), along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation at Mynatt's Chapel (Fountain City) Friday 4-26-19 from 4-7pm with service following. Graveside service at 1pm on Saturday 4-27-19 at Trentville Cemetery in Strawberry Plains, officiated by Rev. Kim D. McCroskey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the in memory of "Santa Rayho" P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, Texas 75284 #GoTeamJesus. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019