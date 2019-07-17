|
Ronald Schramm
HEISKELL - Ronald David Schramm passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019 after a long illness. Ron was born in Hillsdale, New Jersey to Pearl Laura Schramm and Paul Schramm. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served as a Military Police Officer. Ron was predeceased in death by his wife, Florence in December of 2018, his parents, Pearl and Paul, his brothers, Leonard Meyer and Robert Schramm.
Ron is survived by his son, David Schramm, wife, Brenda, and granddaughter, Pearl of Bennington, VT; daughter Kristin Schramm, partner Gary Oaks, grandson, Kristopher Schramm, of Heiskell, TN, granddaughters, Kaitlyn Nastro of Newton, NJ and Jessica Nastro of Scranton, PA ; daughter Robyn Worley, husband, Spencer of Powell, TN; granddaughter April Worley, grandson, Shane Worley, great granddaughters, Allison and Arriona Worley of Powell, TN; Cousin Mary Louise Fadnek, husband, Richard, and Cousins, Michael Fadnek and Ryan Fadnek, wife Michelle, and daughter, Madison, of Powell, TN; Patricia Beckmann, Joseph and Rye Ambrose ; Sister-In -Law Phyllis Schramm, Nieces and Nephews, Karen Schramm , Bobby Schramm Linda Lagnese and Jim Schramm, and several great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Ronald was a retired Chief of Police from Hillsdale, NJ who proudly served the town for 33 years.
Ron enjoyed spending time with his wife, Flo, his dog, Miley, and his family. Ron was a devoted parishioner of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton, TN.
Family and friends will meet at St. Theresa Catholic Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00AM the Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30AM with father Julius officiating. Ronald's interment will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden at 1:00PM with full military honors presented by Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 17, 2019