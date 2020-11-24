Ronald Sharp
Knoxville - Ronald L. Sharp, age 72, of Lenoir City, TN, formerly of Knoxville, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Ron attended Faith Promise Church with his extended family. He was a graduate of Powell High School, United States Naval Veteran, and a graduate of HVAC Technical School as a Commercial HVAC technician in the state of Tennessee. Ron retired from Y-12 and presently worked with Sharp Mechanical. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Sharp and Josephine Clore Sharp; brother, Larry G. Sharp. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Susan J. Sharp; son, Scott A. Sharp; daughter and son in law, Andrea Sharp Luneke and Jerry L. Luneke; grandchildren, Haley Sharp Warren, Mathew Warren, Drake Sharp, Tye Sharp, Kari Luneke Stinnett, Jessee Stinnett, Tia Luneke, Jordan Llewellyn and Leah Luneke; great grandchildren, Cash Luneke and Avery Stinnett; twin brother and sister in law, Donald G. Sharp and Betty Lou Sharp; many special nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will delay a celebration of life service for a later date. The family requested that memorial donations may be sent to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801 or the charity of your choice
