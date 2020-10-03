Rev. Ronald Teague
Knoxville - Reverend Ronald D. Teague, age 83, passed away on October 1, 2020 in Heath Springs, South Carolina. He was born in Detroit, Michigan and later graduated from Belmont University in Nashville. Ron worked fulltime in Christian service in varying capacities at churches in Columbia, Missouri, Knoxville, Tennessee, and retired after serving at First Baptist Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Among other endeavors, he taught high school and was the girls' basketball coach in Greenbrier, Tennessee. Ron also worked in procurement and Human Resources for CTI, Inc. in Knoxville, Tennessee. While living in Hilton Head, Ron founded and worked at Teague's Men's Store, which he later sold, and the store still operates to this day. For those familiar with Christian service, Ron was the quintessential bi-vocational minister in service to his Lord and Savior. He was as comfortable in the pulpit as he was running Wednesday night dinners at the church. He loved to sing and had a wonderful baritone voice. He loved gardening and yardwork, but grass never grew under his feet. Ron was always on the move! He loved sports of all kinds and his two favorite colors where Michigan Big Blue and Tennessee Big Orange. His love for the outdoors and sports were surpassed only by his love for his family and his Creator. He was never shy to tell you about either. Today we mourn while heaven rejoices.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Teague and Nell Smarjesse, sister Janice Patterson, wife Annette Teague (1957-1984), and wife Sarah-Jane Teague (1985-2019).
He is survived by his son, Jeff and Tammy Teague of Kingsport, TN; daughter, Jennifer and J. Eddie Haley, Jr., of Irmo, SC; foster daughter, Cathy Menzel, of Columbia, MO; stepdaughters, Lynn and Matthew Grabeel of Knoxville, TN and Janette Lea and F. Michael Shofner of Wartrace, TN; stepson Matt Peters of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Christopher and Ariel Teague, Annette N. Teague, Brandon and Paige Campbell, Caroline and Daniel Pace, Melissa A. McNeil, Trey and M. Blake Haley, Ben and Maddie Peters, Kayla and Austin McLaughlin, Cody and Kelsey Grabeel, Tucker S. Shofner, Bay G. Shofner, Michalea G. Shofner, Reef D. Shofner, Natalia E. Shofner; great-grandchildren, Audrey Rooff, Knox and Levi Teague, Parker Anderson, Connor and Averie Campbell, Erin and Meredith Pace, Malacai, William and Sofia McLaughlin.
Graveside Service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Knoxville, TN on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association
