Ronald Thompson
Kingston, TN
Ronald Thompson, 83, of Kingston, passed away on April 20, 2019 at NHC Place in Farragut after a long illness. He is preceded in death by Joan, his loving wife of 49 years. Born in 1935 to George and Jean Thompson in Cincinnati, Ohio, he graduated from Woodward High and attended Chase College while working for General Electric. In 1956 he married Joan Hoebbel of Dayton Kentucky, and in 1960, Ron accepted a position with Union Carbide and moved his family to Oak Ridge. In 1962, he bought a house in Kingston where he and his wife lived happily for the rest of their lives. Ron had a long and rewarding career with Y-12 as a product engineer, and later as a consultant for SAIC. He was well recognized in the Nuclear Complex for expertise and experience in assembly and maintenance of nuclear weaponry. Ron enjoyed fishing, spending time at Roane County Park, and taking his cat Indy on walks in his neighborhood. Ron is survived by his children Denise (Bob Martin), Chris (Patrice), and Jason (Colleen); his grandsons Max LaDue, Russell Martin, and Berke Thompson; his sister Arlene Inman, and his special friend Carolyn Wyrick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to , Second Harvest in Knoxville or The Joy of Music School in Knoxville. A private ceremony will be held for the family. Online condolences may be extended at www.cremationset.com
