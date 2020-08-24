1/1
Ronald Travis
Ronald Travis

Mascot - Ronald Wayne Travis - age 69 of Mascot passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Charles L. and Irene Loveday Travis and brothers, Lewis Ray Travis and Charles E. Travis. Survived by wife, Helen Mabry Travis; children, Rebecca (John) Barr, Matthew Evans, Jennifer (Steven) Webb, Mike (Freda) Evans, and Gary Douglas; grandchildren, Jeffrey Laymon, Travis Laymon, David (Laura) Barr, and Keaton (Laura) Evans; great grandson, Mason Laymon; brother, Glenn (Faye) Travis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jimbo Duncan officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Thursday at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 2:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
