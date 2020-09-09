Ronald Walter Palewski
Townsend - Mayor of Townsend Tennessee (May 26, 1938 - Sept. 6, 2020)
Ronald W. Palewski, Age 82, of Townsend Tennessee, Born in Chicago Illinois. Graduate of De La Lasalle High School 1956. Veteran US Army 1961-1967 SGT-E5. Retired employee of Western Electric/Lucent Technologies with 42 years of dedicated service. Husband for 60 years to Lorraine T. nee Ludwikowski, father of David W. (Debra), Steven J. (Late Robin M.), Suzanne (Charles) Eberle, Deborah and Christine T. (David L.) Etters. Grandfather to Alexander J. Palewski, Aimee L. Palewski, Erin N. (Jason L.) Applebaum, Colleen E. Eberle, Teagan J. Eberle, Steven J. Palewski, Dillon J. Palewski, Gavin L. Etters and Devyn M. Etters. Ron and Lorraine fell in love with the Smoky mountains and decided to relocate here 22 years ago, settling in Townsend, Tennessee. Ron was honored and proud to serve here as a committee member, police commissioner and Vice Mayor for 13 years. He most recently served as the Mayor of Townsend, Tennessee for the last two years. There will be a call at your convenience from 1:00 until 5:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Smith East Hall. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 6:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803 with a Celebration of Ron's Life from 5:00 until 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
.