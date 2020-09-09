1/1
Ronald Walter Palewski
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Walter Palewski

Townsend - Mayor of Townsend Tennessee (May 26, 1938 - Sept. 6, 2020)

Ronald W. Palewski, Age 82, of Townsend Tennessee, Born in Chicago Illinois. Graduate of De La Lasalle High School 1956. Veteran US Army 1961-1967 SGT-E5. Retired employee of Western Electric/Lucent Technologies with 42 years of dedicated service. Husband for 60 years to Lorraine T. nee Ludwikowski, father of David W. (Debra), Steven J. (Late Robin M.), Suzanne (Charles) Eberle, Deborah and Christine T. (David L.) Etters. Grandfather to Alexander J. Palewski, Aimee L. Palewski, Erin N. (Jason L.) Applebaum, Colleen E. Eberle, Teagan J. Eberle, Steven J. Palewski, Dillon J. Palewski, Gavin L. Etters and Devyn M. Etters. Ron and Lorraine fell in love with the Smoky mountains and decided to relocate here 22 years ago, settling in Townsend, Tennessee. Ron was honored and proud to serve here as a committee member, police commissioner and Vice Mayor for 13 years. He most recently served as the Mayor of Townsend, Tennessee for the last two years. There will be a call at your convenience from 1:00 until 5:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Smith East Hall. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 6:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803 with a Celebration of Ron's Life from 5:00 until 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in Ron's memory. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Life Event Center
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Life Event Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved