Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Ronald Wayne King Obituary
Ronald Wayne King

Ronald Wayne King

Knoxville - Ronald Wayne King passed peacefully from this life surrounded by his family on July 13th. Wayne revered God, trusted in Jesus for his salvation, and demonstrated God's goodness, love, and grace in his living. He graduated from Knoxville High in 1961 after attending Rule High for most of his education. Although known as Ronnie or Wayne by many, he was well known as "Slaw Dog" for the 25+ years that he worked for Tee-Pee Foods Inc. He retired from Stokes Electric Company.

He is preceded in death by mother Ella Rae Hill, step-father Lloyd Hill, father Wayne King and sister Peggy Pope. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years, Jane King, daughter Becky Vandergriff and husband Tony, son Scott King and wife Rose, grandchildren Rachel Powell and husband Colin, Andrew, Jessica, and Matthew King, and great-grandson Cason Powell, step-mother Mary King, sister Joyce Locke and brother Steve King. The family will receive friends Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with service to follow at 8 p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Thursday July 18, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service.

Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home 5315 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919 865-588-0567
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 15 to July 16, 2019
