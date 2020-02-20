Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Interment
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Ronald Wayne Taylor

Ronald Wayne Taylor Obituary
Ronald Wayne Taylor

Knoxville - Ronald Wayne Taylor, age 71 of Knoxville, was reunited with his loving wife of 47 years, Elizabeth "Kay" Taylor on February 19, 2020. He enjoyed woodworking and railroads. Preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Kay" Taylor; parents, Marvin and Margaret Taylor; stepfather, Jake Gentry; sisters, Jeanette, Shirley and Terry. Survived by Josh and Sondra Taylor and Nicholas Taylor; granddaughter, Alayna and grandson, Brandon McGinnis; brother, Jackie Lankford; special aunt, Brenda Leek. Visitation will be at Weaver's Chapel, Saturday from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow. Officiated by Best Friend, Sonny Vincent. Family and friends will meet Sunday at 2:45 pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
