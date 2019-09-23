|
|
Ronald Yount
Lenoir City - Ronald J. Yount - age 71 of Lenoir City, passed away suddenly on September 21, 2019.
Ronald had attended Cool Branch Church in Hancock County and was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He retired from the furniture industry after a lifelong career as a designer.
Preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Ann Garland Yount.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley McCoy Yount; daughters and sons-in-law, Aimee and Tim Redmond, Chrissy and Craig Gray; grandchildren: Chancellor Gray (Chelsey), Cody Gray, Christopher Gray, and Madison Miller (Jessy Taylor); sisters: Lois Maxey (Earl), Jenny Vandergriff, and Stacy Johnson (Allen) along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24th, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gary Bingham officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 25th, in the McCoy Cemetery in Hancock County for graveside services and interment with Rev. Dallas Harrell officiating.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements . clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 23, 2019