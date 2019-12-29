|
Ronnie Andrew Daugherty
Knoxville, TN - Ronnie Andrew Daugherty, age 65, passed suddenly on December 26, 2019 at his home in East Knoxville. Born is Knoxville, he is preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Edna Lay Daugherty. Survivors include his children; Alecia Styles, Tim, Jason, and Brian Daugherty; several grandkids, siblings; Carolyn Robinson, Patricia Haldeman, and Rick Daugherty; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronnie spent most of his working life as a roofer. He will be remembered as a hard working man who loved The Lord and his family and enjoyed reading books. The family will gather to celebrate his life on January 18, 2020 from 1-4 pm. Please RSVP to Alecia 865-250-7412. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made for final expenses. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019