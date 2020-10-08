Ronnie Baird
Knoxville - Ronnie Allen Baird, age 80, of Knoxville passed away at Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home after a long illness. Born in Briceville, Tennessee, Mr. Baird was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. and a graduate of Fulton High School. Preceded in death by parents; Dardeen and James Lovelace, wife of 47 years Judy Baird, and Grandson Anthony Baird.
Survivors include wife Anna Baird, son Scott Baird and wife Tracy, and son Matt Baird, stepdaughter and Fiancé Jennifer Waganer and Jason Fox, stepson and wife Billy and Trish Carroll, grandchildren; Jeromy and wife Kelsy Baird, Derek Baird (Emily Taylor) and great grandson Bert Baird, Matthew, Duncan and Mason Baird, step grandchildren; Grace Waganer, Blake and Noah Carroll, Samantha and Parker Mabary. He is also survived by brother-in-law Christopher Baker and wife Linda, sister-in-law Rose Rita Cooper and husband Doyle, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:45pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. A graveside service will follow at 3pm. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com