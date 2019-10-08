|
Ronnie Dean Hughett
Hughett - Ronnie Dean Hughett, age 65 of Seymour, TN passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Juanita Hughett; brother, Chucky Hughett; and sister, Elizabeth Ann Barnes.
His survivors include: wife of 48 years, Jean Hughett; sons, Aric Hughett and wife Meleah, Michael Hughett and wife Chasity; grandchildren, Caleb, Lainey, Alyssa, and Alexis Hughett; brother, Ken Hughett; and sister, Stella Foster.
Graveside service and interment 12 PM Thursday at Boyd's Creek Cemetery with Rev. Junior Hamilton officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019