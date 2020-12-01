Ronnie Francis Humphrey
Knoxville -
March 17, 1947 - November 26, 2020
Ronnie Francis Humphrey, age 73, lifelong resident of Knoxville, TN and recent years resident of Christiana, TN, entered heaven after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. He was born in Knoxville, TN on March 17, 1947 and was preceded in death by his beloved parents Clifford Willard Humphrey and Ora Bunch Humphrey. He was a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, TN.
He graduated from Rule High School in 1965 and entered the Unites States Army and served as a Military Police officer at Camp Casey, Korea. After leaving the military, he joined the Knoxville Police Department which began 36 years of service in his beloved city of Knoxville. He was the State President of the Fraternal Order of Police and served in many positions within the police department as well as numerous law enforcement policy boards nationwide. He is a lifetime member of the Masons, Burlington Lodge #763 and Royal Order of the Jesters, Knoxville Court #57. He was an avid world traveler and loved the adventure of seeing new places and meeting people. He was blessed to have wonderful lifelong friends and loved golf, woodworking, sports, tractors, cooking, guns, photography and could build or fix anything. He moved to Christiana, TN in 2014 and began working at a tractor dealership and started his tractor ministry where he talked to farmers all over middle Tennessee about his faith. Ron was a friend to everyone he met and constantly expressed kindness mixed with a great sense of humor and wit that instantly made others feel like they had known him all their lives. He was kind and generous to those in need whether it was
family, friends or strangers.
More than anything, Ron loved Jesus and his family. He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Julie Kegg Humphrey, his son and namesake Ronnie Francis Humphrey II (Beth) of Knoxville, TN, and Grandson Alec Humphrey. He also leaves behind his sons Chad Mackens (Kristen) of Murfreesboro, TN, Dr. Austin Mackens (Jessica) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Mackens Grandchildren, Kaylyn, Abigail, Carolina, Maddie Kate, Mason, Everett, Tate, and Milly Mae. He leaves behind his best friend and sister, Vicky Humphrey Lawson (Rick), nieces and nephews including Richard (Laura) Lawson, Cade and Haydn and his beloved in-laws, William and Ruby Kegg of Winchester, TN as well as a sister, Patricia Patrick, many brothers and sisters in-law, and an extensive community of family and friends. He also leaves behind his constant companion and furry family member, Copper.
The family will receive friends at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 West Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Graveside service will immediately follow visitation at 2:00 PM in the rotunda at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to World Outreach Church, 1921 New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 <http://wochurch.org
> or Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 <http://sacredgroundresidentialhospice.com
.