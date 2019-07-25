Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Haven Chapel United Methodist Church
Powell, TN
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Haven Chapel United Methodist Church
Powell, TN
Graveside service
Following Services
Woohaven Memorial Gardens
Powell - Ronnie Hill, age 58, passed away. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge. Ronnie was born in Oak Ridge, TN, and was the son of the Edward Charles Willis, Sr. and Ethel Gallaher.

Ronnie waas a member of Haven Chapel United Methodist Church, Powell.

He worked as a carpenter and enjoyed fishing, gardening and flowers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Annie Lee Griffin, Glenna Ruth Hill and Yvonne Willis Knaff; brother, James Arthur Hill and stepfather, James Hill.

Ronnie is survived by daughter, Jasmine Jackson; brothers, Anthony (Diane) Willis, of Florida, Terrance Willis, of Knoxville, TN, Toby (Tina) Willis, of LaFollette, TN, Eugene (Mattie) Gallaher, of Powell, TN and James Hill, of Knoxville, TN; sisters, Elaine Willis, of Knoxville, MarySue (Gene) Arnwine, of Sweetwater, TN, Kim (Michael ) Dobson, of Knoxville, TN, Leslie (Cory) Adams, of Ohio, Shonda (Harold Hall) Willis, of Knoxville, TN, Georgia (George) Reed, of Oak Ridge, TN, Jacqueline Hill, of Clinton, TN and Willie (Leonard) Butler, of Knoxville, TN; aunts, Emma Kline and Pat Henderson; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Visitation for Mr. Hill will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:00-12:00 p.m., funeral service, 12:00 p.m. All services will be held at Haven Chapel United Methodist Church, Powell, TN, Officiated by Rev. Peter Kenny.

A graveside service in Woohaven Memorial Gardens will follow the funeral service.

Notice by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 25, 2019
