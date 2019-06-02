Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Cates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie L. Cates

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronnie L. Cates Obituary
Ronnie L. Cates
Kodak - Ronnie L. Cates passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He attended New Salem Baptist Church in Kodak and retired from Bonnie Plant Farm. Ronnie loved hunting, sports, and looked forward to hunting trips in the fall with his buddies.
He was preceded in death by parents, Charlie JB and Evelyn Cates; sisters, Mary Ann Yoakum and Helen Riley; grandson, Jared Cates. Survived by daughters and son-in-law, Patricia and Ric Cox and Melisa Cates; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Jocie Cates; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty and Kelmer Cupp and Shirley Bible. Several nieces and nephews and numerous friends and good friend Barney Dalton.
There will be a private service at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at
www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now