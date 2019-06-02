|
Ronnie L. Cates
Kodak - Ronnie L. Cates passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He attended New Salem Baptist Church in Kodak and retired from Bonnie Plant Farm. Ronnie loved hunting, sports, and looked forward to hunting trips in the fall with his buddies.
He was preceded in death by parents, Charlie JB and Evelyn Cates; sisters, Mary Ann Yoakum and Helen Riley; grandson, Jared Cates. Survived by daughters and son-in-law, Patricia and Ric Cox and Melisa Cates; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Jocie Cates; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty and Kelmer Cupp and Shirley Bible. Several nieces and nephews and numerous friends and good friend Barney Dalton.
There will be a private service at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019
