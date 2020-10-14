1/1
Ronnie L. Cowan
Ronnie L. Cowan

Seymour - Ronnie L. Cowan, age 55 of Seymour, TN passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. Ronnie loved his family dearly and gave all he had to his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Georgia Cowan; brothers, Bobbie Cowan, Jack Russell, and Jerry Cowan; sister, Betty Suddath; nephew, Shawn Caldwell; and great niece, Brittany Whaley.

His survivors include: wife, Cathy Cowan; sons, Ronnie "Turtle" Cowan, Jr. (Paige), and Charles Cowan; daughter, Jessica Cowan; granddaughters, Emeri Cowan, Paisley Cowan and mother, Megan; brothers, Jimmy and Donnie Cowan; sisters, Linda Wilkerson, Peggy Sebring Turner, and Phyllis Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ronnie has chosen a private service but wanted all of his friends and extended family to know how much he loved them. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
