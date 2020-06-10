Ronnie McGill
Maryville - Ronnie McGill, age 80 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Asbury Place of Maryville. Ronnie graduated from Friendsville High School in 1959. He worked as a Printer for 50 years, retiring in February of 2009. Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ruby McGill; brother, Richard McGill. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda E. McGill; son, Tony McGill (Allyson); daughter, Penny Hauke (Clay); grandchildren, Angus McGill, Shelby Hauke, Dustin Hauke; brothers, Rodney McGill (Sarah Kay), Bruce McGill (Pam); several beloved nieces and nephews. The family will have a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
