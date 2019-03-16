Services
Ronnie "Glenn" Russell Obituary
Ronnie "Glenn" Russell

Corryton, TN

Ronnie "Glenn" Russell- age 78 of Corryton, TN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 15, 2019. Glenn was a proud veteran of the United States Army but his greatest achievement was being known as an awesome Dad and Papaw. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Russell; parents, Jahu and Juanita Russell; brothers, Willard and Michael Russell; and sister, Madge Wallace. He is survived by his sons, Randy (Sherry) Cooper, Duane (Elizabeth) Russell, Timothy Russell, and Jason (Kim) Hayes; daughter, Tiffany (Brian) Holmes; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters, Marie Leatherwood and Pauline Reece; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. John Lawson officiating. Family and friends will gather at Bridges Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM to go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 11:00AM graveside service with military honors. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
