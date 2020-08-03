Ronnie Spicer
Sevierville - Ronnie Spicer, age 67, of Sevierville, Tennessee, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from injuries sustained during a tragic farming accident. His family is comforted knowing he passed while doing what he loved, where he loved—working on the family farm.
Ronnie worked at Sevier County Electric System for 44 years until his retirement in 2018. He was an avid deer hunter and loved being outdoors while working on the farm. He loved tending the garden, hiking with the dogs, and doting on his family.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his mother Mary Spicer (Connatser); father Ralph Spicer; brother LC Greene; father-in-law and mother-in-law Johnny and Ruth Large; uncle Robert Spicer; brother-in-law Harry King; nephew Larry King; and family friend Kate Mathews.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Mala Elese Spicer; devoted daughters Veronica Spicer-Huff (Richard) and Courtney Spicer; his "goodest, bestest" granddogs Charlie and Gunner; sister Ann King; brothers and sisters-in-law Harold and Pauline Spicer and Gary and Kit Spicer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family asks for your continued thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time. We would also like to thank all the first responders from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, the Sevierville Fire Department, Rural Metro, the Sevier County Rescue Squad, and the University of Tennessee Police Department. The thin gold line may hold all our agencies together, but we cannot express our gratitude for all the difficult work you do in service to our families and community. Know that all you do is appreciated.
While there will be no receiving line, friends may come to pay their respects from 1-7 PM Tuesday, August 4th, at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville with service to follow at 7 PM with Pastor Curtis Wells officiating. Family and friends will meet 10 AM Wednesday, August 5th, in Walnut Grove Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
