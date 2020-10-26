1/1
Rosa Clanton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Clanton

Seymour - Rosa Lee Kent Clanton, age 85, of Seymour, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Mrs. Clanton was a longtime volunteer for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at the Sugarlands Visitor Center and also at Leconte Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Clyde Clanton, and parents, George and Gladys Kent.

She is survived by her children, William Carey Clanton, Michael Wayne Clanton, Thomas Ira Clanton (Agnesia), Debra Lynn Rummel (Bill); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Laura Belle Paxton.

The family will receive friends 12-2 PM Wednesday with a funeral service to follow at 2 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Interment will follow in Beech Springs Cemetery. All in attendance are asked to wear a face mask and respect social distancing. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved