Rosa Clanton

Rosa ClantonSeymour - Rosa Lee Kent Clanton, age 85, of Seymour, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Mrs. Clanton was a longtime volunteer for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at the Sugarlands Visitor Center and also at Leconte Medical Center.She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Clyde Clanton, and parents, George and Gladys Kent.She is survived by her children, William Carey Clanton, Michael Wayne Clanton, Thomas Ira Clanton (Agnesia), Debra Lynn Rummel (Bill); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Laura Belle Paxton.The family will receive friends 12-2 PM Wednesday with a funeral service to follow at 2 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Interment will follow in Beech Springs Cemetery. All in attendance are asked to wear a face mask and respect social distancing. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865.