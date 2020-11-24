Rosa Lee Moats
Lenoir City - Rosa Lee Moats - age 81 of Lenoir City, passed away November 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of First Baptist Church Lenoir City. Rosa was an avid reader and gardener. Preceded in death by her husband, Dale W. Moats; parents, James and Edith Sanders. Survived by her children: Cindy Allen (Reggie) of Altus Oklahoma, Dale G. Moats (Nancy) of Haslet,TX and Jamie Moats (Anissa) of Johnson City; grandchildren: Ashley Allen of Columbus, OH, Anthony Moats, Montgomery, TX, Megan Vellekamp of Haslet, TX, Ethan Moats and Samuel Moats both Johnson City; great-grandchildren, Eva, Mayson and Vincent; sisters: Alice Ervin of Lenoir City, Bonnie McAnnally of Acworth, GA, and Sarah Jenkins of Knoxville; brother, John Sanders of Knoxville; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th and we will proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for 3:30 pm graveside services with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com