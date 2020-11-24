1/1
Rosa Lee Moats
Rosa Lee Moats

Lenoir City - Rosa Lee Moats - age 81 of Lenoir City, passed away November 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of First Baptist Church Lenoir City. Rosa was an avid reader and gardener. Preceded in death by her husband, Dale W. Moats; parents, James and Edith Sanders. Survived by her children: Cindy Allen (Reggie) of Altus Oklahoma, Dale G. Moats (Nancy) of Haslet,TX and Jamie Moats (Anissa) of Johnson City; grandchildren: Ashley Allen of Columbus, OH, Anthony Moats, Montgomery, TX, Megan Vellekamp of Haslet, TX, Ethan Moats and Samuel Moats both Johnson City; great-grandchildren, Eva, Mayson and Vincent; sisters: Alice Ervin of Lenoir City, Bonnie McAnnally of Acworth, GA, and Sarah Jenkins of Knoxville; brother, John Sanders of Knoxville; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th and we will proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for 3:30 pm graveside services with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Lenoir City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
