Rosa Lee Moore
Knoxville - Rosa Lee Moore, of Knoxville, born on December 18, 1945, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Rosa is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Eliza Mae Weaver. She is survived by loving husband of 60 years Glenn Moore; daughters Janet (Chris) Reed and Melissa Guinn; son Richard Moore; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of siblings. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to follow with Rev. Charlie Tindell officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00am to proceed to Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Michael Guinn, Charles Perry, Christian Moore, Richie Moore, Alex Stevens and Travis Barton. Online condolences for the Moore family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Knoxville - Rosa Lee Moore, of Knoxville, born on December 18, 1945, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Rosa is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Eliza Mae Weaver. She is survived by loving husband of 60 years Glenn Moore; daughters Janet (Chris) Reed and Melissa Guinn; son Richard Moore; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of siblings. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to follow with Rev. Charlie Tindell officiating. Family and friends will meet at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00am to proceed to Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Michael Guinn, Charles Perry, Christian Moore, Richie Moore, Alex Stevens and Travis Barton. Online condolences for the Moore family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.