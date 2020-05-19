Services
Coffey Funeral Home
150 Beech St
Harrogate, TN 37752
(423) 869-4274
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Coffey Funeral Home
150 Beech St
Harrogate, TN 37752
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Coffey Funeral Home
150 Beech St
Harrogate, TN 37752
Rosalyn Pearman


1929 - 2020
Rosalyn Pearman Obituary
Rosalyn Pearman

Rosalyn Cook Pearman, 90, passed away May 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Plumey Cook; husband Porter Pearman; sisters Louise Galusha and Ethel Sweezy; brothers Robert Scalf, D.W. Scalf, and Edward Scalf; niece Pamela Galusha; and great nephew Steven Wilder. She was proud of being a 'coal miner's daughter', having been born in Evarts, Kentucky on November 19, 1929. She was a retired postmaster of the Arthur Post Office for many years. She also faithfully served as the pianist at Arthur United Methodist Church for several years. Surviving is her daughter Marian Pearman and son-in-law David Cobb; nephews Gerald Wilder, David Pearman and Danny Pearman; niece Pat Bond; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other family, and close friends, especially Ruby Campbell and Shirley Wolfenbarger. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to either Manna House at 3230 US-25E Scenic, Tazewell, TN 37879; Hospice of Chattanooga at 4411 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN 37416; First Presbyterian Church, One Harker Road, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742.

The family will receive friends Thursday May 21st from 12 until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate TN. The funeral service will be at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel in Harrogate. The graveside service will follow in the Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell.

Minister: Rev. Marvin Howard

Eulogy: David Cobb

Pianist: Linda Cupp

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020
