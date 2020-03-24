|
Rosalynn "Rosie" Jean Lothridge
Knoxville - Lothridge, Rosalynn "Rosie" Jean 23 of Knoxville, TN gained her wings Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School and also attended Halls High School. Rosie participated with Ainsley's Angels in 5k races. She was the best Mommy to all of her baby dolls each one aptly named "Rosie". Rosie's purest joy in life aside from this was enjoying her chocolate ice cream. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Joyce Lothridge. Rosie is survived by father, Steven Lothridge; mother, Angela Hurst; aunt, Muna Rodriguez - Rosie's Moo Moo; uncles, Thomas, Alan, Billy III, and James Lothridge and Garry Hurst Jr.; grandparents, Billy G. Lothridge Jr., Gary and Judy Hurst Sr.; sisters, Maddie Lothridge and Kat Herzog; niece, Darla Dugan; cousins, Amelia Rodriguez, Ben and Ian Lothridge. Family will announce services with an ice cream social at a later date.
