Knoxville, TN

Rosamary G. Elmore, age 61, passed away February 15, 2019. She was a loving mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to estate sales, and collecting Elvis memorabilia. Preceded in death by husband Buck Elmore, son Roger Strange, and brother Russell Logston. Survived by sons Keith Strange (Shannon) and Michael Strange, grandchildren Maddison Strange, Kelsey, Courtney, Brittney, and Caleb Hiter, mother Evelyn York, brother G.T. York, sisters Sherry West and Deborah Julian. Family and friends will meet 12:45pm Friday, February 22, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00pm graveside service. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
