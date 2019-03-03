|
|
Rose Marie Piciacchia
Knoxville, TN
Rose Marie Piciacchia, born July 27, 1930, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 28th, 2019, surrounded by her
family. Rose leaves behind her son Foster (Roy) and his wife, Linda, grandsons Christopher and Jeffrey, daughter-in-law, Michele, and great granddaughter, Carleigh Rose. Rose has been a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church since moving to Knoxville in 1983. She loved gardening,
boating, fishing and camping. She was active in the Crestwood Hills community Home Makers Club and was gifted in crocheting and craft creations. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, March 4th, 6:00-8:00 PM at Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd. (next to Brown Squirrel Furniture), and again Tuesday morning at 9:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 9076 Middlebrook Pike. A 9:30 AM funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Pastor Rich Elseroad presiding. Interment will be at Berry Highland West at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee (DSAMT), P O Box 1182, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121, or www.somethingextra.org. Put the donation in honor of her great granddaughter, Carleigh Rose Piciacchia, on the "Memo Line". Condolences may be offered online at www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019