Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mary Ballard

Rose Mary Ballard Obituary
Rose Mary Ballard

Maryville - Rose Mary Barber Ballard, age 92, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living, in Hixson.

She was a graduate of Young High School and attended the University of Tennessee. Rose Mary was a longtime Knox County School employee and retired from Ameriprise Financial. Her hobbies included playing the piano, organ, singing, dancing, and held the title Ms. Senior Tennessee in 2001. Mostly recently, she was active in the Community Theater, Chilhowee Club and a Blount Memorial Volunteer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Wayne Ballard; mother and father, Mr. And Mrs. Frank O. Barber; brothers, Edgar, Frank Jr. and Petie Barber.

She is survived by her children, Martin "Bo" Ballard (Laurie), Patrick Ballard (Robin), Lisa Ballard-Clark (John); grandchildren, Jeremy Ballard (Christine), Lauren Call (Jon), Emma McNiel (Lee); great-grandchildren, Lily, Isabella, Lydia, River and Leland; numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Blount Humane Society or Clayton Center for the Arts.

The family encourages your to express your condolences at mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
