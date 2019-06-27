Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Knoxville - Rose Ella (Chandler) Newbern, age 96, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home. Rose was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church for many years. She was a licensed cosmologist. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mary Chandler; husband Frank Newbern; siblings, Sara (Neil) Jones, Hazel (Lee) Moultry, George (Queen) Chandler, Leroy (Louise) Chandler, and Joe and James Chandler, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Ethel Woods; grandchildren, Dikeysha Sawyer, NaVua Woods, and Sheena Woods; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Jamaya, Zytorious and Delilah; sister, Katherine (Marvin) Wright and brother, Douglas (Anne) Chandler and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to Smokey Mountain Hospice for the care they provided to Rose. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 FROM 3:00 PM UNTIL 5:00 PM at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019
