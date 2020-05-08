Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, May 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Funeral service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Interment
Sunday, May 10, 2020
9:45 AM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Rose Williams Obituary
Rose Williams

Knoxville - Rose Marie Williams - age 86 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Ralph Williams; parents, John and Martha McMillan; brothers, Bayles McMillan, Fred McMillan, James McMillan; and sister, Lucille McCarter. Survived by son, Eddie Williams; daughter, Pat (Terry) Smith; grandchildren, Brian (Tonya) Ogle, Amy (Jeff) Bunch, Josh (Cassie) Williams, Jennifer (Aaron) LeValley; seven great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Special thanks to Jabin Wood. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Glenn Bruner officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will gather 9:45 AM Sunday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 10:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Tim Williams, Daniel Ogle, Mathew Ogle, Brian Ogle, Josh Williams, Aaron LeValley, and Ruvim Bulkhak. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 9, 2020
