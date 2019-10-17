|
|
Roseann Huffaker
Seymour - Roseann Robertson Huffaker, born to Emert and Anne Robertson on August 20, 1955 in Honolulu, Hawaii, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She dedicated her life to her family and caring for others for over 40 years as a Registered Nurse. Roseann was a long-time employee for Covenant Health and more recently Tennova North Medical Center. She enjoyed hiking in the mountains, swimming, reading and caring for her animals.
She is preceded in death by parents, Emert and Anne Robertson. Roseann is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Dan Huffaker; son, Michael Huffaker; grandson, Adrian; mother-in-law, Alta "Sue" Huffaker; sisters, Alice Arnett, Lucy (James) Shadle, Nancy (Steve) Moulton; brother, Ted Emert (Karen) Robertson; brother-in-law, Howard "Bo" (Tracye) Huffaker; nephews, Thomas Shadle, Benjamin Rogers; nieces, Allison (Omar) Borji, Rita (TJ) Shadle-Schoonover, Hayley Huffaker; special friend, Phyllis Smith and so many others who were dear to her.
The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care provided by the staff at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 12:00-2:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy Knoxville, with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Dan Hix. Graveside Services will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, 118 Henderson Road, Pigeon Forge. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.berryfuneralhome.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019