|
|
Rosella Franklin
Knoxville, TN
Rosella Franklin, age, 76, of Knoxville, TN was born December 27, 1942 passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. Rosella was preceded in death by her parents and grandson. She is survived by her children, Gene Franklin, Darlene Blair, Emily Byrge, Mark Franklin; and 4 grandchildren, sisters, Geneva Prince and Leona Wyrick. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Monday, February 11, 2019 at ROSE MORTUAURY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Bookwalter Church Cemetery. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019