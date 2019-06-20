Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farragut Christian Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Farragut Christian Church
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery
Lyons View, TN
View Map
More Obituaries for Roselyn Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roselyn Jeanne Chapman Chandler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roselyn Jeanne Chapman Chandler Obituary
Roselyn Jeanne Chapman Chandler

Knoxville - Roselyn Jeanne Chapman Chandler, age 91, of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. A full obituary will be in this weekend's edition. Funeral service on Monday at 7:00 pm at Farragut Christian Church. Interment will be Tuesday at 11:30 am at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, Lyons View. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Farragut Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019
