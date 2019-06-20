|
|
Roselyn Jeanne Chapman Chandler
Knoxville - Roselyn Jeanne Chapman Chandler, age 91, of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. A full obituary will be in this weekend's edition. Funeral service on Monday at 7:00 pm at Farragut Christian Church. Interment will be Tuesday at 11:30 am at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, Lyons View. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Farragut Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 20, 2019