Rosemarie Daniels
Knoxville - Rosie Marie Hammitt Daniels, age 69 of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully at her home holding her husband's hand, on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She suffered a long and hard battle with cancer. Rosie is survived by her husband, Stevie Daniels; brothers, Tim Hammitt and Frank Hammitt; sisters-in-law, Brenda and Jewell; cousins, Sandy and Puree of Greenville, and friends, Terry and Lester Tidwell, Lauren and Laura Rose of Greenback, and Faye of Knoxville. The family would like to give a special thank you to Thompson Cancer Center and the Food City Pharmacy at Bearden Hill. A private service will held at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019